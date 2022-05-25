- Advertisement -

Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Telqua Drive just before 9 o’clock last (Tuesday) night.

They were told that there was an older man pointing a firearm at another man in an adjacent neighbor’s yard while screaming for help.

RCMP say the older man then called 9-1-1 himself, stating that he had caught the other man breaking into his neighbor’s house.

The suspect male then wandered away to another location toward the 108 Heritage Site, while being followed by the man with the gun.

Upon arrival, police say they located both men and the gun that had been tossed into the grass.

RCMP say further investigation revealed that the suspect man was highly intoxicated and special needs and that he had wandered into the wrong property.

Police say the suspect male seemed to be in some kind of medical distress and was taken to the hospital, where he was cleared by hospital staff and placed in cells until safe to release to his caregiver.

Officers on the scene determined that the older male, who had followed the suspect with his gun for approximately 500 meters, had committed a criminal offense.

He has since been released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say all of his remaining firearms and ammunition were turned over to them as part of his release conditions.