The City of Williams Lake has been one of the city’s spearheading the push to get prolific offenders of the streets.

Recently, BC Attorney General David Eby spoke about how the provincial government sees the issue that has been a hot topic for communities since 2018.

Eby spoke with Vista Radio saying that the solutions and the capacity to respond to such crimes, that create social issues in smaller communities are different when compared to the Lower Mainland.

“Prolific offenders are simply the bad dudes of the criminals.” says Scott Nelson, Williams Lake City Councillor.

“I’m not sure where the minister’s coming from that there’s a difference between prolific offenders out of lower mainland, and prolific offenders in the Interior.”

RCMP Staff Sergeant Darren Dodge, spoke with council early on and gave some notes and statistics on the issues with prolific offenders. Dodge says that RCMP has identified 10 prolific offenders in the Williams Lake area, and said that they are monitored on a regular basis. RCMP and the prolific offenders have had 74 interactions in the last 4 months.

Dodge went on to say that eight out of the 74 interactions led to charges, with another four charges being forwarded to Crown Council for their review.

