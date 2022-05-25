- Advertisement -

46-year old Dennis Scott was sentenced in provincial court to a 12 month conditional sentence followed by 18 months probation.

He is also prohibited from possession a firearm for 10 years.

Scott pleaded guilty back in November to four of the 11 counts against him, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and forcible entry.

Charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence were stayed.

100 Mile House RCMP received a report back on November 9, 2020 of a male driving a vehicle on a property near 103 Mile and pushing another vehicle over an embankment.

Police say the male was then accused of entering the residence with a rifle and demanding to know where his children were.

A suspect was arrested at the scene without further incident.