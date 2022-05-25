Listen Live

Man accused of wearing body armour when arrested is sentenced
News100 Mile HouseFeatured

Man accused of wearing body armour when arrested is sentenced

By George Henderson
100 Mile Court House (Chris Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
46-year old Dennis Scott was sentenced in provincial court to a 12 month conditional sentence followed by 18 months probation.

He is also prohibited from possession a firearm for 10 years.

Scott pleaded guilty back in November to four of the 11 counts against him, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and forcible entry.

Charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence were stayed.

100 Mile House RCMP received a report back on November 9, 2020 of a male driving a vehicle on a property near 103 Mile and pushing another vehicle over an embankment.

Police say the male was then accused of entering the residence with a rifle and demanding to know where his children were.

A suspect was arrested at the scene without further incident.

