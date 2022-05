- Advertisement -

A couple of former Quesnel cowgirls cashed cheques at a Canadian Pro Rodeo stop in Falkland, BC over the long weekend.

Mariah Mannering from Quesnel was 4th in the Ladies Barrel Racing for $1,029.

Lane Wills, who used to live in Quesnel, was 7th for just over 475 dollars.

It was the first cheque of the young season for Mannering, while Wills was 13th in the standings with $1,805.90.