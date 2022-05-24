- Advertisement -

A Quesnel boxer was a champion at the Wonder Woman event in Sooke over the long weekend.

Brityn “Hurricane” Carter won a unanimous decision over Estrella Perez of Mexico to win the 132 pound Junior C open division.

Robyn Grant, also a member of the Two Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel, had mixed results.

She won a unanimous decision in the semi finals against Daniella Resendez from Mexico, but then lost a decision in the championship bout to Alex Delgado, a much more experienced fighter from Edmonton.

Grant now boxes in the 125 pound senior open division.