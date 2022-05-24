- Advertisement -

Quesnel RCMP are once again asking for the public’s help in locating Sidney Ryan Boyd.

He was last seen on April 5, 2021 in the downtown core of Quesnel.

Sergeant Clay Cronebusch says police have followed up on several tips and while there is still no sign of Boyd, he says the case remains active.

“We want to thank everybody who called in to assist with the investigation to this point. We would like to encourage anybody with information that have not yet spoken with investigators, or anyone with new information, to contact the Quesnel RCMP.” (250-992-9211)

Boyd is a 28-year old Indigenous male, with black hair, who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Cronebusch says he was last seen wearing black shoes with a white stripe on them, black jeans, a red DC Hoodie with white writing, and a black baseball cap.