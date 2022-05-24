Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseSingle Vehicle Crash Over The Long Weekend In Williams Lake Claims One...
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams LakeFeatured

Single Vehicle Crash Over The Long Weekend In Williams Lake Claims One Life

By Pat Matthews
Photo Pat Matthews MyCaribooNow.com staff
- Advertisement -

Williams Lake RCMP was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Stampede Grounds just before 7 on Sunday (May 22) evening.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when Police arrived Emergency Health Services were there and treating people involved in the crash.

“During the investigation, police discover that a vehicle, a 1967 Kaiser 4X4, was attempting to climb a steep hill when it stalled near the top, rolled back down the hill, flipping on its roof trapping one of the four occupants in the vehicle.” Saunderson said, “An adult woman, a passenger, died at the scene. The remaining people suffered non-life threatening injuries.”

Williams Lake Staff Sargeant Del Byron said “The investigation is ongoing, however, police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash.”

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air