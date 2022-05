- Advertisement -

Quesnel RCMP were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident early yesterday (Monday) morning.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch confirms that police were called to West Fraser Road at Kivi Road at around 2 a.m.

He says an SUV went down a 15 metre embankment and struck a tree.

Fortunately, the four occupants were taken to hospital with only minor injuries.

Kronebusch says alcohol was possibly a factor in the accident.

An investigation continues.