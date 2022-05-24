- Advertisement -

The 108 Lion Service Club is hosting its Walk for Dog Guides on May 29th, which will be at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre.

This fundraiser has been going on since 2001, with the event raising over $20,000.

Guide dogs help an extensive amount of people who may be affected by different health issues.

“These dogs mean everything to the owners, one local Lac La Hache resident got one and his life and their family live has changed so much.” Says Ingrid Meyer, one of the organizers for the event.

“Stu has diabetes and he always went into the low sugar and did not feel or knew anything about it and her fell unconscious. Now his dog Balta is warning him constantly as soon as his levels go down. It was a very scary situation for the whole family, they are very happy now.”

Meyer also said that the dogs Also help owners with vision, hearing, depression, autism, seizure’s and way more.

Registration for the fundraiser will be at at noon (May 29th), with the walk around the 100 Mile Marsh starting at 1 pm.

For more information about the fundraiser, you can visit their website.