Camping and hiking season is just around the corner, and most provincial parks are opening this weekend.

“The camping and hiking season is here, and people from throughout our province want to get outside and connect with nature,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“It’s important that people book ahead on the new BC Parks website and check online before heading out to ensure they know the latest conditions in order to have the best outdoor experience possible.”

Since the new web system launched in March, over 100,000 reservations have been booked through BC Parks.

Most provincial parks are fully open, some remain temporarily closed as repairs are done from last year’s wildfires, extreme heat, and flooding.

“Some of our parks were hit hard by last year’s extreme weather, and people should ensure they have the latest information before they head out to enjoy B.C.’s spectacular natural ecosystems,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment.

“We have been working diligently to restore as many parks and facilities as possible so they are safe for people to visit and enjoy. Once repaired, some areas may look different from past years, and it is a reminder of the power of nature and the need for us to consider climate resiliency as we repair and improve our park facilities.”

Park users can check for the latest information on park conditions at the BC Park website.