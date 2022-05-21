- Advertisement -

This week is National Safe Boating Week (May 21-27), and Boating BC wanted to spread the word for the different safety measures boaters need to take.

The theme of the campaign this year is Excuses Don’t Float, with the goal of educating new boaters and reminding experienced boaters to never forget to practice safety.

The Cariboo is home to multiple boating spots, and during the covid pandemic, the province saw a spike in the number of boaters.

“I think everybody really needs to prepare for the boating season.” says Bruce Hayne, Executive Director of Boating BC Association.

“That means making sure your vessel is in mechanical condition, it means you have the proper safety equipment on board, and it means that you’re prepared to get out in the water and particularly this early in the season, you know, the water is very very cold.”

The proper safety equipment needed for your boat can change depending on the size of boat you have.

“For a small fishing boat, you need to have proper fitting life jackets for everybody on board, you need to have a paddle on board, you need to have a floating line, you need to have a bailing bucket, you need to have a whistle or some other hailing device so you can draw attention to yourself.”

To learn more about boating safety, you can visit the Boating BC website here.