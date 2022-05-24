- Advertisement -

A man who was charged in connection with what police called a multi-layered drug trafficking operation in Williams Lake has been sentenced in Supreme Court.

36-year old Bryan Matthew Dorsey received a 24-month conditional sentence followed by 12 months probation.

He was also given a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Dorsey pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking back in October.

- Advertisement -

Several arrests were made in January of 2019 following a lengthy investigation that took place throughout 2018 that involved several different departments within the RCMP.

Police say there were multiple search warrants, resulting in the seizure of a substantial amount of cocaine.