The West Fraser Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 11-hundred block of Marsh Road at around 8-45 this (Friday) morning.

Upon arrival, West Fraser Fire Chief Lance Wilkins says the home was already fully engulfed.

“The house looks like a total loss to me, but i’m not an expert. Very significant damage, the whole roof is gone, the main roof is gone.”

Wilkins says it was the homeowner that called it in, adding that she made it out safely.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“She thought is started in the attic. She went to the kitchen and she couldn’t see anything in the kitchen, but it came out of the attic and up into the wall. That’s the only information I got.”

Wilkins says they received mutual aid from Quesnel in the form of 5 fire fighters and a water tender.

He says they were on scene for about 5 1/2 hours.