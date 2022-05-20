- Advertisement -

This week will be having some Cariboo sports for you to look out for this Victoria Day long weekend.

The BC High School Rodeo Junior Provincials are taking place this weekend. The event will be at Alex Fraser Park in Quesnel from May 21st until the 23rd. Last weekend, the northern region rodeo was held in Chetwynd, while the south region competed in Merritt. The seniors provincials for BC High School Rodeo will also be in Quesnel at the start of June.

The BX Cariboo Country Carriage Club event will be having its 17th annual Cariboo Trails BS and Drive weekend. This event is hosted by Cariboo Chapter, and will be taking place at 70 Mile. The event will be going on from May 21st to the 23rd. You can find more information about the event here.

The BC Motocross Championship Series is making a stop in Quesnel on May 21st and the 22nd. This is the third stop for the championship series, with the first in Kamloops back in April, and the second being Kelowna in early May. The BC Motocross Championship Series will be making a stop in Williams Lake on September 10th and 11th. This will be the sixth stop for the series.

Over the past couple of weeks, Team BC has been competing in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Nova Scotia. The team had two Cariboo Players, which were Trishanna Dan from Williams Lake, and Cricket Colebank from Hixon. The team managed to walk away with a bronze medal after their 4-1 victory over Team Saskatchewan. Team BC finished with a 5-3 record, with both Cariboo players picking up a goal and an assist during the championships.