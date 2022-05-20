- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure put out a release going over what roads will be resurfaced in the Southern Interior during the summer.

The Cariboo will be seeing some of its roads get a facelift as soon as next month.

The roads that will be resurfaced in the Cariboo are Likely Road (66 kilometres), Highway 20 east of Anahim Lake (105 Kilometres), Highway 20 – Pyper Lake to Redstone Road (34 kilometres), and Highway 24 – Lone Butte to Bridge Lake (39 kilometres).

The roads will be seeing different repairs from conventional paving, sealcoating, and hot-in-place resurfacing.

Hot-in-place resurfacing is a made-in-B.C. process that repurposes the existing asphalt by heating, softening and blending it with a small amount of new asphalt before reapplying it to the road. The road getting a hot-in-place resurfacing is Likely Road.

Sealcoating involves the application of a special mixture that protects the roads base from any wear and tear. The sealcoat also provides a skid-resistant, anti-glare surface during wet weather and, because it hardens the surface of gravel roads, it provides a dust-free driving surface. The roads that will be seal coated are Highway 20 east of Anahim Lake, and Highway 24 – Lone Butte to Bridge Lake.

The road resurfacing in the Southern Interior will cost around 113 million dollars, with the projects expected to be complete in the fall.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.

Information on delays and road closures can be found here.