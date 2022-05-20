Listen Live

BC Government Provides Grants to Promote Public Safety, Support Domestic Abuse Survivors

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - Pixabay
Four organizations in the Cariboo have received grants from the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation Grant program.

In a news release from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, it states that the grants are awarded among six streams. Those streams include gender-based violence; domestic violence prevention and intervention programming; Indigenous healing; human trafficking, sexual assault exploitation, sex worker safety; restorative justice; and child and youth advocacy centres.

Additional projects focused on crime prevention will also be provided in the coming months.

The Cariboo organizations that have received a grant are:

  • North Cariboo Metis Society (Quesnel) – $24,730
  • *Canadian Mental Health Association- Cariboo Chilcotin Branch (Williams Lake) – $60,000
  •  Williams Lake Community Council for Restorative Justice (Williams Lake) – $14,520
  • Yeqox Nilin Justice Society (Williams Lake) – $39,954

*Canadian Mental Health Association received two $30,000 grants for different projects.

In total, 121 projects will be receiving grants from a total of $4.3 million. The projects are led by local governments, school districts, and other not-for-profit and community based organizations.

