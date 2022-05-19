- Advertisement -

Four contractors working at Cariboo Pulp in Quesnel were taken to hospital this (Thursday) morning for exposure to some chemical vapors.

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at 8-22 am.

Fire Chief Ron Richert explains.

“We were just called for backup for medical aid on that call for BC Ambulance. Upon arrival, BC Ambulance had arrived there shortly before us and the situation was under control with their medical staff and BC Ambulance Service.”

Richert says the contractors were taken to hospital as a precaution, adding that they were not seriously hurt.