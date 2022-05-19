- Advertisement -

With Victoria Day long weekend coming up, some may be thinking of heading out to camp, which is why it’s important to keep fire safety in mind for campfires.

For those who do plan to head out camping this long weekend, should check the ratings for fire danger.

“Here in the Cariboo Fire Centre, our current rating for fire danger is low.” says Adam Nicholas, Fire Information Officer Assistant.

“There is a pocket of moderate danger rating in the mid Chilcotin zone, which is essentially in the middle of the Cariboo Fire Centre, and a stretch of very low risk area along the fire centre’s northern edge.”

As the ratings for fire danger is low, typically fires that happen are due to humans that can be completely preventable. That’s why it’s important to note the different ways to keep your campfire under control to prevent fires from breaking out.

“There are things people can do, such as building a fire guard if you do plan to have a campfire this weekend. Having 8 Liters of water and a shovel on hand, and never leaving the fire unattended. So, keeping an eye on it at all times.”

Nicholas also says that people can make sure that fires are properly and completely extinguished by making sure ashes are cool to the touch.

A campfire is also defined as half a metre wide and high, so larger than that would be a different categorization of fires.

To report a wildfire, you can call *5555 from a cell phone, or 1-800-663-5555.