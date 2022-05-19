- Advertisement -

Quesnel’s Board of Education got a positive response at last (Wednesday) night’s meeting to a request to BC School Sports to allow the District to combine students from Quesnel Junior Secondary (QJS) and Correlieu, so that they will have enough athletes to have a team.

Superintendent Dan Lowndes says it was a very significant step.

“The motion was passed regarding BC School Sports article 818, and what this means it will allow increased athlete participation in grade 8 and 9 in our community, but it also helps to maintain momentum into senior athletics.”

Lowndes says it’s not only big from a participation standpoint, first and foremost, but it also impacts development as a whole.

- Advertisement -

He says a lot of work went into this.

“I would like to thank the Trustees, Scott Trueman and Rob McGregor, did a lot of work on this at the school level, as well as a number of other teachers and the Principals from both schools.”

Lowndes says before, because grade 9 students at QJS couldn’t play on the grade 10 team at Correlieu, they would often have to fold the team.