Police are conducting their province-wide enforcement blitz this long weekend to target speeders as part of this month’s campaign.

As drivers prepare to hit the road, ICBC and RCMP are asking you to keep an eye on your speed coming and going from your destination.

“So you will see extra police on the road and they will be targeting speeders,” Ingrid Brakop Road Safety Coordinator with ICBC said, “they’ll also be looking out for distracted drivers but mostly they’ll be looking out for speeders.”

Brakop also went over some staggering stats attributed to the Victoria Day weekend.

“In the North-Central Region, there are approximately 20 people that are injured in approximately 120 crashes just on this Victoria Day long weekend. This is based on the five-year annual average.”

Speeding remains the leading cause of car crash fatalities in BC with eight people, on average, killed in crashes involving speed every month from May through September.