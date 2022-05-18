- Advertisement -

A date for sentencing has been set for a woman accused of threatening a police office with a sword.

43-year old Allison Sparks is due back in provincial court on June 1st.

Sparks, according to BC Court Services, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

She was also charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to a grassy area outside City Hall back in August of last year.

Police say a woman was arrested with the assistance of a police dog, and was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor injury and a mental health assessment.