The number of people that are taking the bus in Quesnel this year is up quite a bit over last year.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services with the city, confirms that there were 5,429 passengers in April.

That is an increase of 14 percent over April of 2021.

Norburn says the jump was even higher, 20 percent, in March.

Asked if gas prices might have something to do with it, Noburn says it’s hard to say.

“Is that because of gas prices which spiked in late February and early March ? Or was the increase more the result of COVID orders that were in place earlier in the year being eased in March and April.”

Norburn says he feels that it is more likely the fact that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.

TRANSIT NUMBERS FOR QUESNEL

January 4,652 +4% over 2021

February 4,390 +5% over 2021

March 5,902 +20% over 2021

April 5,429 +14% over 2021