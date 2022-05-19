- Advertisement -

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation are frustrated with the proposed $780 million plans to building a new museum complex for the Royal B.C. Museum.

In a media release from the Tŝilhqot’in National Government, it states that the Royal B.C. Museum has been in poor standing with many Indigenous people and groups for years over the lack of Indigenous stories and histories. This includes showcasing stolen artifacts, archives and historical pieces.

The release goes on to say that those pieces should be respectfully returned to the appropriate Indigenous groups and First Nations.

Furthermore, the Tŝilhqot’in Nation communities have been burdened with a lack of food security and housing as a result of the mismanagement of the government. Now inflation continues to make it increasingly more difficult to feed a family and having a home being nearly unobtainable.

Another point the release made, was that the consequences from the covid pandemic are not done. There’s a delay in surgeries, lack of doctors and nurses, and serious mental health and child development issues that the Tŝilhqot’in Nation have been left to deal with.

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation says the government needs to re-evaluate its priorities since there are economic, social and environmental issues that remain unaddressed.