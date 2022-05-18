- Advertisement -

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be hosting the first ever Mud Puddle Trail Run for the entire family in Williams Lake.

The event will be located at Fox Mountain Trail Network with a starting point being at Mason Road parking lot. The family run is a five kilometre trail, with the competitive route being eight.

“Participants that wish to take part in walking or running the mud puddle run route can register at the front desk at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex before the run, or in person by coming early to register at 9:30am on the day of the race.” says Maria McKee, Recreation Program Coordinator for adult programs with the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

Those who are familiar with the mountain biking and hiking trails on the Fox Mountain Trail Network, should be familiar with the family-friendly and competitive routes.

The family course will run clockwise starting at Foxfire, taking the AK Connector, then looping back around to the starting location at the Mason Road parking lot on Chicken Scratch.

The competitive route route will take participants counter-clockwise on Jimmy’s Fox, up to 3 ‘Lil Pigs, then 3 ‘lil Piggies Went Home and back to the staging area on Foxfire.

Check in for the run starts at 9:30am, with the run to begin at 10:00am.

Sign up for the mud puddle run can be found here.