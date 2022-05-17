- Advertisement -

The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee is recommending to the Cariboo Regional District that it apply for up to 6 million dollars to the Federal Strategic Priorities Fund.

The most recent cost estimate for a new gymnastics facility, that would be attached to the Quesnel Rec Centre, was for 3.9 million dollars back in December of 2020.

Director of Community Services Jeff Norburn provided an updated price estimate at Tuesday (May 17) night’s meeting.

“While a revised estimate has not been obtained by a cost consultant it is reasonable to assume based on recent escalations in construction costs that the project will have increased by as much as 50 percent since December 2020, resulting in an estimated project cost of $5,850,000.”

- Advertisement -

The vote was unanimous.

Councillor Martin Runge called it a win-win for the community.

“Well if you’re given the chance to apply for a 100 percent fully funded building, why wouldn’t we go for it ? I mean our community has been looking for a gymnastics facility for longer than I’ve been on Council, so of course I am in support of it. 100 percent funded, so it’s not a question of not applying for it. We should apply for it and hope we get it.”

John Massier, the CRD Director for Area C, noted that this project is long overdue.

“You know they’ve been moved from facility to facility over the years. It’s a large club in our city and we’ve really wanted to try and locate them into a purposed built facility for their activities, and I think this is just a great opportunity for us to try and get some federal dollars to do that.”

The Strategic Priorities Fund is specifically targeted for the capital costs of local government infrastructure projects that are larger in scale, regional in impact, and/or are innovative.

Recreation and sport infrastructure is an eligible project.

The program will fund up to 100 percent of project costs to a maximum of 6 million dollars.