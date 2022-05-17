- Advertisement -

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation is calling for an independent investigation at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH), following Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson addressing a letter of non-confidence in the administrators overseeing the operation room unit at CMH.

The letter was addressed during Question Period in the B.C. Legislature.

In a media release from the Tŝilhqot’in National Government, they stated that the issues at CMH continue to go unaddressed by the B.C. Government. The issues not only include a toxic work environment, but also include issues of systemic racism and discrimination, among other issues at CMH.

The release further states that all government officials and representatives are aware that systemic racism and discrimination are issues in B.C. healthcare. It was also revealed in the Turpel-Lafond Report, In plain sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C Health Care back in December 2020.

The release goes on to say that little has been done by any level of government or political party to address the issue and implement the recommendations from that report. In the case of CMH, the urgency for change is immediate, and an independent investigation is needed so that both the public health and the B.C. Government can be held accountable.