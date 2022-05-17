A Quesnel area man, found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the accidental death of his son, has been sentenced in Supreme Court in Prince George.
Justice Micheal Tammen sentenced 64-year old Roger Evans to 30 months in jail.
He also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.
Evans was found guilty of manslaughter last May.
A second charge of careless use of a firearm was stayed.
Quesnel RCMP were called to a residence on Nazko Road back on August 1, 2018.
Police were responding to a report of an assault and upon arrival discovered the body of an adult male, identified as 41-year old Dale Evans.
Roger Evans was originally detained at the scene, but was released from custody pending further investigation.
He was arrested and formally charged more than a year later in November of 2019.