A Quesnel area man, found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the accidental death of his son, has been sentenced in Supreme Court in Prince George.

Justice Micheal Tammen sentenced 64-year old Roger Evans to 30 months in jail.

He also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Evans was found guilty of manslaughter last May.

A second charge of careless use of a firearm was stayed.

Quesnel RCMP were called to a residence on Nazko Road back on August 1, 2018.

Police were responding to a report of an assault and upon arrival discovered the body of an adult male, identified as 41-year old Dale Evans.

Roger Evans was originally detained at the scene, but was released from custody pending further investigation.

He was arrested and formally charged more than a year later in November of 2019.