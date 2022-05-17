Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsQuesnel area man sentenced in connection with accidental shooting of his son
FeaturedNewsQuesnel

Quesnel area man sentenced in connection with accidental shooting of his son

By George Henderson
Prince George Courthouse (MyPGNow.com staff)
- Advertisement -

A Quesnel area man, found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the accidental death of his son, has been sentenced in Supreme Court in Prince George.

Justice Micheal Tammen sentenced 64-year old Roger Evans to 30 months in jail.

He also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Evans was found guilty of manslaughter last May.

A second charge of careless use of a firearm was stayed.

- Advertisement -

Quesnel RCMP were called to a residence on Nazko Road back on August 1, 2018.

Police were responding to a report of an assault and upon arrival discovered the body of an adult male, identified as 41-year old Dale Evans.

Roger Evans was originally detained at the scene, but was released from custody pending further investigation.

He was arrested and formally charged more than a year later in November of 2019.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air