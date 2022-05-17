- Advertisement -

Quick actions kept a wildfire from reaching Xeni Gwet’in First Nation in Nemiah Valley yesterday (Monday).

Chief Jimmy Lulua said fuel mitigation crews were doing some modifications when the winds came up around 50 kilometers and it got away from them and came pretty close to some houses and subdivisions.

Lulua said he called the Wildfire Centre and within two hours tankers and more resources arrived from Kamloops.

“The tankers were super accurate and knocked the fire down pretty fast after they started and they started going one after another. By nightfall, the fire crew had a wet line around the houses. This morning it was minus 1 and looks like the fire is not dead. There are 20 members of the Ravin Unit crew, along with two initial attack crews all on the fire right now with one water tanker. It looks like it will be out today or tomorrow.” Lula said.