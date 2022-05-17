- Advertisement -

The Quesnel RCMP, along with detachments across the country, are celebrating National Police Week this week.

Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says it is an opportunity to recognize how police officers are part of the community they live and work in.

He says this year the focus is on how they’re connected to their communities.

“We have police officers who come from all parts of Canada and make Quesnel their home. They contribute countless hours to helping out within the community and become part of it. I want to thank the community for their continued support of the RCMP and look forward to continue to serve the community.”



Sergeant Kronebusch says some of the activities that police officers are involved in include helping out with various social events, charity events and helping coach and organize youth sports.

He says they care about the community they live in.

Kronebusch adds that public safety is a collaborative effort within police agencies, between police services, and between the police and the communities they serve.

As first responders, he says police officers are often the gateway to many community supports as well.