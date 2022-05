- Advertisement -

A Quesnel boxer took home a gold medal at the Calgary Cup, also known as the Western Canadian Championships, over the weekend.

Brityn “Hurricane” Carter won a unanimous decision over Lily Blouin of Edmonton.

The 16-year old Carter, a member of the Two Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel, fights in the Junior-C female division.

Carter and Robyn Grant will both be at the Wonder Woman event in Sooke this coming weekend.