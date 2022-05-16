- Advertisement -

Williams Lake crews continue to assess a water main break that occurred over the weekend.

Manager of Public Works Pat Mahood said it happened on Saturday afternoon on Hodgson Road.

He said it was a 12-inch water pipe that looked like it separated and there was a bit of a flood until utility crews were able to lock it down.

As of today, Mahood noted that the City is going through the process of how to repair it.

“That piece of water main fortunately nobody is out of service while it’s shut down so we have some time to get a look at what we’re looking at and make some decisions around it.”

According to the City of Williams Lake Facebook Page, crews will be repairing the main early this week followed by road repairs at a later date.