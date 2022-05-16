- Advertisement -

The City of Quesnel, in discussion with the Lhtako Dene Nation, has removed the smokehouse located next to the Riverfront Trail at the north end of the Fraser River Walking Bridge.

The City’s Chief Building Inspector says the smokehouse is no longer structurally sound.

“Weather, age and multiple interior fires are the main cause of the disrepair.”

The city says there are no plans to replace it.

- Advertisement -

“The City is working with Lhtako Dene Nation on multiple projects that will bring their culture back to their traditional lands.”

Those projects include developing interpretive signage and sculptures along the Fraser River waterfront, seeking funding for an Indigenous Cultural Centre and developing a Residential School Commemoration in the plaza located at St. Laurent Avenue and Vaughan Street, beside City Hall.