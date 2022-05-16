- Advertisement -

The BC Government is reminding drivers to expect more horses and riders, as warmer weather continues.

In a media release, the government said horses and their riders are recognized as road users under the Motor Vehicle Act. As such, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are expected to share the roadway and give appropriate space to horses.

Signs in rural areas alert drivers to use caution and be courteous when encountering and passing horses and riders. Even when signs are not present, people are reminded to share the road with all travellers.

Some tips for drivers that do encounter horses are as follows:

Slow down long before getting close to horses

Pass at a slower speed and give the horse and rider a wide berth (typically a one-car width)

Brake and accelerate gently to avoid making extra noise or spraying gravel.

Turn off stereos, Do not honk, yell or rev the engine.

if travelling by bicycle, scooter or motorcycle, ride quietly and approach single file

If a horse appears agitated, wait for the rider to get it under control before passing. Once past the horse and rider, accelerate gradually.

Horse riders should use caution when travelling on narrow roads, or in low visibility. Riders are advised to wear reflective vests, and when possible, outfit horses with high visibility leg bands.