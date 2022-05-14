- Advertisement -

The City of Williams Lake will be celebrating Local Government Awareness Week and Public Works Week from May 15th to the 21st.

Municipalities contribute to different aspects of our daily lives including waste and recycling collection, snow removal, fire protection, recreational programs, and more.

Local governments in BC are responsible for providing local services and governance to around 89% of the province’s population.

The City will be promoting Local Government Awareness Week on its Facebook page, including information on the Many services it provides, and spotlight some of the faces of local government on its website.

Public Works Week is an opportunity to celebrate the services supported by public works. This includes roads and drainage, transit, water, sewage, and more.

The City is hosting a colouring contest for children up to 12 years of age, for a chance to win a prize. The colouring contest page can be downloaded from the City’s website. Submissions must be dropped off at City Hall, or scanned and emailed to publicworks@williamslake.ca by May 19th at 4:30pm.