A Major from Quesnel’s Salvation Army is Heading Out to Ontario

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - courtesy of The Salvation Army
Randy Gatza, who has been apart of Quesnel’s Salvation Army for six years, will be transferred to Cornwall Ontario with his spouse, Debbie.

The Gatza’s will be transferred to the Cornwall Salvation Army at the end of June.

“Well, it’s I guess a combination of being rewarding and challenging at the same time.” says Major Randy Gatza, Pastor for the Salvation Army, when talking about being apart of Quesnel’s Salvation Army.

“We built some good relationships with people in the community or with our donors and with our volunteers.”

Gatza also mentioned that the community support in Quesnel was really well, with people helping out, and supporting the work that they do.

For more information about the Salvation Army in BC, you can visit their website here.

