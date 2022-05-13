- Advertisement -

Team BC has been competing in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Nova Scotia over the week. Team BC won their qualifying game 9-0 against Team Atlantic. There are two players from the Cariboo on that team, which include Hixon’s Cricket Colebank and Williams Lake’s Trishanna Dan. The semi finals will be played Friday evening, with the finals being on Saturday.

Quesnel will be hosting games this weekend for The Great White North Lacrosse League. The West Fraser Centre and Rink 2 will be busy with players from the Tyke, Peewee & Bantam divisions from across the Cariboo. Victoria Day long weekend will be a break for the lacrosse players, and will return to competition in Mackenzie in two weeks.

Two of three archery clubs in the Cariboo will be competing this weekend. The Quesnel River Archers hosted a double 720 shoot, the first took place at 1:30pm, with the second at 4:30. Williams Lake’s Cariboo Archers will be having a 3D archery shoot tomorrow and Sunday. That’ll take place at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association facility.

100 Mile House slo-pitch league are having their Icebreaker tournament this weekend. Six teams from the 8 team league are in the tournament which will begin later in the day today, and will be ending tomorrow with a double knockout.

- Advertisement -

This weekend will be the last for BC High School rodeo competitors before provincials start. The north region rodeo will be in Chetwynd, as the South will be in Merritt. Provincials are set for Quesnel’s Alex Fraser Park during Victoria Day long weekend. Senior provincials will start at the beginning of June in Quesnel.

The Williams Lake Rustlers season will begin this weekend. They’ll be travelling north to Prince George to the Gnats tomorrow in Spruce City. Last year the Rustlers were 5-1 in the BC Northern Rugby league and went to the Saratoga Cup, the BC division 3 provincial championship. They ended up losing the championship game.

Some of the Cariboo’s strongest people have travelled to Kelowna for a competition. The competition will start tomorrow in downtown Kelowna starting at 11:00am. Williams Lake’s Tyson Delay will be there attempting a record lift or two.

Five Cariboo golfers will be at the BC Golf women’s & men’s mid-amateur and mid-master championship. The event is in Chase, with the competition taking place from Tuesday to Thursday. The ladies side will be represented by Williams Lake’s Lisa Kerley, Kelly Flaherty & Crystal Wells. The men’s side is represented by Quesnel’s Tommy Grant & Jeff Crandall.