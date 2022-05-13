- Advertisement -

(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The Board of Governors of the College of New Caledonia have announced Shobha K. Sharma as its new Chair.

The selection was announced at the board’s meeting today. (Friday)

Sharma was first appointed to the CNC Board in 2018, and has served on the Board Executive as the Chair of its Human Resources Committee.

“I’m excited to work collaboratively with an inspired group of governors on CNC’s Board as well as the dynamic leadership of CNC as we achieve our vision of learning together, changing lives, and creating futures,” Sharma said.

- Advertisement -

“On behalf of the CNC community, I want to thank outgoing chair Gil Malfair for his exceptional service to CNC, the board, and our community at large, over the past four years.”

Malfair was first appointed to the CNC Board in December 2016, and his term as Board Chair commenced in April 2018.

“I’ve enjoyed the years I’ve spent as part of the CNC community serving as a member and chair of the Board of Governors,” Malfair said.

“We accomplished much and that has everything to do with the dedicated board members I’ve had the honour to serve alongside with. I am pleased that Shobha is taking on this important role and I know she will do an excellent job.”

Also at today’s meeting, the Board of Governors passed a budget with a projected deficit of of $2,259,803.

According to a release, this deficit will be offset with surplus funds from previous years.

“In preparing the 2022/23 budget we carefully reviewed current spending and proposals to improve the college,” said Dr. Dennis Johnson, CNC President and CEO.

“We want to ensure students have an exceptional experience as we provide the programs they need to succeed, take steps to boost enrolment, and modernize the college for today’s needs and tomorrow’s opportunities.”