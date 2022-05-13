- Advertisement -

Gibraltar Mine near Williams Lake was recognized for its outstanding safety performance.

They were presented by the Province of British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation the John Ash award which is given to the large open-pit mining operation in BC with the best safety record.

Sean Magee, Vice President of Corporate Affairs with Taseko Mines Limited said they were extremely pleased to be recognized again with this annual award.

“Gibraltar has won this award six times in the past eight years which is really an unprecedented record that no other mining operation in British Columbia has achieved. Operating with high health and safety standards is I guess baked into our DNA in any case, but we’re absolutely thrilled to be recognized for this accomplishment over such a period of time.”

Magee noted that the Province has a couple of different awards, one for smaller mining operations and one for larger, those with over a million worker hours with the lowest lost-time injury frequency is the one that is granted the John Ash Award.

“We’re extremely proud to get this important validation of our record but really the importance of health and safety is sending people home every day safely to their families and that’s a reward we get daily in addition to this particular recognition,” This award really is a testament to the quality of our management, but also the commitment and dedication of our workforce, people live this every day. We all benefit from having a safe workplace but it takes the commitment and the contribution of our entire team to make it that way,” Magee said.

Gibraltar Mine employs more than 700 workers in Williams Lake and throughout the Cariboo.