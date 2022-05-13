- Advertisement -

Xatśūll Tmicw Resources LLP have begun their mission yesterday to bring community values, local input and Indigenous knowledge to the Cariboo’s natural resource economy.

Xatśūll Tmicw Resources, which is operating from Xatśūll First Nations, is an Indigenous enterprise that connects Xatśūll First Nation Rights and Title with Stewardship principles and community-grounded expertise.

“The goal is, it always goes back to stewardship for First Nations, and that is our main goal, looking after our stewardship in our territory.” says Xatśūll First Nations Chief Sheri Sellars.

Sellars also noted that the benefits of this project are not only looking after the stewardship, but also having better management of the resources in the area.

For more information, you can visit the Xatśūll Tmicw Resources LLP website.