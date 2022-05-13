- Advertisement -

A Quesnel man, who police say barricaded himself inside a residence, will not be spending any time in jail.

63-year old Darrell Honeywell received 12 months probation after pleading guilty to a charge of breach of undertaking.

Two other charges, being unlawfully in a dwelling house and forcible entry, were stayed.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the 17-hundred block of the Blackwater Road in the Bouchie Lake area back in August of last year.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, police say they were told that a man had barricaded himself inside.

The North District Emergency Response Team was brought in and they were able to successfully apprehend the man without any further incident.

No one was hurt.