Northern Development Initiative Trust will provide funding for six projects in the province including one in Williams Lake.

$300,000 was approved under the Economic Infrastructure program for the construction of Williams Lake First Nation Osprey Nest two-story building.

Chief Willie Sellars said this project represents a sizeable investment in economic infrastructure.

“This is another project that Northern Development Initiative Trust is supporting in a way of funding. $300,000 is a meaningful amount of money that’s going to help us bring this project to fruition. As we get into projects like this of this magnitude and see them through to the end there are cost overruns and things like that we have to worry about. This gives us that little bit of a buffer to allow us to know that we’re going to be able to see this thing through.”

Sellars added the Osprey Nest is going to look gorgeous and that they couldn’t be happier with the collaboration with NDIT.

“The Williams Lake First Nation Osprey Nest will create amenities desperately needed in Williams Lake, promote tourism, and support resident attraction and retention. Additionally, there will be numerous jobs created by this project both during and after construction,” Sellars said in a release.

When complete the main floor of the two-story Osprey Nest will have 2000 square foot restaurant space, a large outdoor patio overlooking the lake and Scout Island, plus private space for meetings and small gatherings.

The second floor will have four lofts for short-medium stays for professionals working on major projects in and around Williams Lake.