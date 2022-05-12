- Advertisement -

Mary Sjostrom has announced her intention to run again in the upcoming municipal election in October.

Sjostrom will be seeking re-election in Electoral Area A of the Cariboo Regional DIstrict, which covers Red Bluff and Quesnel South.

“Despite the pandemic I think we’ve achieved a lot of success, and I just want to continue to help the folks in Area A with another street lighting project on the go and a possible renovation of the fire hall and numerous other activities. I think we’ve had a pretty busy three and a half years, and I’d just like to continue that for another term.”

Sjostrom says she set out to improve communication between the Director and the people she represents, and she feels she achieved that goal.

She is seeking her second term as the Area Director.

Prior to that she spent 15 years on Quesnel City Council, including 6 of those as Mayor. (2008-2014)