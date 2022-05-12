- Advertisement -

Quesnel City Council has approved a grant application that would expand on the Cities 2016 transportation plan.

The request is for 50 thousand dollars to the Federal Active Transportation Fund.

Lindsay Blair is the city’s Community Development Coordinator.

“The updated plan will include a project list, potential phasing opportunities, and cost estimates to ensure that Council and the community understand future funding implications associated with the recommendations, and to better prepare for future capital projects and grant funding.”

- Advertisement -

Councillor Mitch Vik wanted to know if part of the study would be improving connectivity in Lebourdais Park and other recreational places in the community.

This was Director of Development Services Tanya Turner’s response.

“Definitely with all of the development that we are anticipating in our community over the next little while, we are very interested in making sure that we take another look at a higher level the connectivity that is occurring between our community neighbourhoods, commercial areas, etc.”

Mayor Bob Simpson noted that he believes staff is already doing an internal appraisal on the trail in Lebourdais Park.