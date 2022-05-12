- Advertisement -

The Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society (CCYFS) will be having its live performance this weekend, with the help of two North American Fiddle Hall of Fame Inductees.

The show is written and staged by JJ Guy, and Gordon Stobbe, musicians who’ve been a part of the CCYFS for some time now. Stobble is also a recipient of the Order of Canada.

A big performance from the CCYFS usually happens once every two years, but due to covid, it was pushed to three years.

“It’s just fun, and we start to create personal relationships with each of the fiddlers and musicians and the core.” says JJ Guy, Instructor for the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society.

Guy added that he thinks that is what makes the show better as well.

The CCYFS has also had quite an impact on past students of the program.

“The alumni from this program, who’ve all gone up to university, now they’re in Victoria and wherever, a lot of those kids are back in town and we run into them in the coffee shop, and they’re coming to the show.” says Gordon Stobbe, Instructor for the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society.

“If we let them, they’d probably be playing in the show.”

The theme of this years show will be Roaring Fiddles in the 1920’s.

