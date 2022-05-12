- Advertisement -

BC’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation has responded to opposition calls to do more about skyrocketing gas prices.

In a written response, the Ministry says the recent hikes at the pump are the result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and is impacting prices all over the world.

It goes on to say that $110 ICBC Relief Rebates are currently being delivered to people across the province, adding that the government has also lowered the cost of car insurance by an average of 20 percent.

On lowering the provincial tax on gas, the Ministry says the opposition knows that a significant amount of gas taxes go towards municipal and provincial transportation and infrastructure needs.

It says people with low incomes already receive Climate Action Tax Credit rebates.

The BC Liberals are also calling on the government to suspend what it called a hidden “import” tax on gas brought in from Alberta.

The Ministry says that is disingenuous at best, saying the Low Carbon Fuel Standard reduces carbon emissions from the use of gasoline to help meet the province’s climate targets.