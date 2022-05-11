- Advertisement -

Police in 100 Mile House say they are investigating an assault that took place yesterday (May 10) in Centenial Park.

Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen says they were notified through Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, adding that a video of the incident was provided to them.

“The video shows a man approach another man, who just starts punching the victim, at which point the victim fell to the ground and the assault continued. There are several witnesses, some being youths and some young adults, that were also seen in the video.”

Nielsen says the victim in the video was located and is cooperating with the investigation.

He says other witnesses are still being sought.

Nielsen says the suspect, a 19-year old local Caucasian male, is known to police and is being encouraged to attend the detachment to explain his side of the story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP (250) 395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-tips (8477), if you wish to remain anonymous. Please refer to file 2022-1379.