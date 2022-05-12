- Advertisement -

With summer coming up, and the Cariboo seeing temperatures increase, local governments can put in an application to receive funding for extreme heat planning.

This new fund was added to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for extreme heat risk mapping, assessment, and planning.

In a news release, it was stated that the goal for this fund is to support eligible applicants to ensure that the local governments know the risks of extreme heat, and how it can change over time. This will also be to help develop response plans to prepare for those risks.

Applicants that are eligible for this funding include local governments, and all First Nations.

- Advertisement -

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is to enhance the resilience of local governments, First Nations and communities to prepare for different emergencies and the changing climate.

The application deadline for this funding is June 24, 2022.