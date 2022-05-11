- Advertisement -

Quesnel City Council has unanimously endorsed a grant application to help fund the Clean Team that removes needles and drug paraphernalia in the community, among other things.

Community Development Coordinator Lindsay Blair explains.

“This one year fully funded project is aimed at helping unsheltered populations and addressing community impacts. The project includes the coordination of and wages for the Clean Team and Day Labour programs, including incremental increases to the Clean Team, wages for a Day Labour program, transit passes for workers, incremental supplies and equipment, and a contract with the Quesnel Downtown Association for coordinated assistance.”

Funding for the Clean Team is scheduled to run out at the end of July and Mayor Bob Simpson has vowed to leave no stone unturned in finding funding for this program.

“This is a very successful program. The feedback I get from the business community, and seeing the individuals out and around in the community, I think it’s great if we can get this funding to continue that program.”

The request for a Union of BC Municipalities Strengthening Communities Services grant is for $111,750.