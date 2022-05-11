- Advertisement -

Cariboo North Liberal MLA Coralee Oakes is calling on the provincial government to do more to help British Columbians who are struggling with the cost of gasoline.

“When it’s several hundred dollars to fill up a vehicle right now, and we’re seeing rising costs, whether it’s on groceries or fuel costs, so what we’re saying is look at the affordability crisis.

Oakes says they are making a few suggestions, including temporarily suspending provincial gas taxes.

“We have the highest taxes on our fuel in North America, and when you look at both Alberta and Washington State, they are anywhere from 30 to 40 cents cheaper than we are in British Columbia.”

Oakes says temporarily suspending the provincial gas tax would lower the price by approximately 14 1/2 cents a litre.

She says something else that would help would be to provide a one-time rebate through the Climate Action Tax Credit.

“When we were in government we certainly looked at the Climate Action Tax Credit. We provided assistance to British Columbians through that same process and it was based on income. What the government is doing right now where everybody gets the same amount, we’re suggesting that some people are impacted more by the affordability crunch than others.”

Oakes says rural residents also don’t have the same options that those living in the Lower Mainland have in terms of transit and other options to driving their vehicle.

She says the third suggestion that they have is for the provincial government to suspend what she calls the hidden import tax on gas brought into BC from Alberta.