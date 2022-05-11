- Advertisement -

The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council is currently on working on the National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations, which will be held on Tuesday June 21st at Botanio Park.

There will also be a parade before the celebrations kick off at Botanio Park. The parade itself will start at 10:00am, on 1st Avenue South turning right onto Oliver Street, continue up to 7th Avenue and end at Botanio Park.

The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council is also looking to have RCMP, and public health officer approval, and also have emergency services and staff coordinate barricades for the parade.

In a letter to council, it says the parade on the proposed route, which was accepted, would take approximately an hour long.

The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council has also invited all City Council members to participate in the National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations.

The City is looking to have a float or truck to be a part of the parade.